Erie Insurance announces up to $2.5 million in funding for agents and employees to support local communities during COVID-19

Erie Insurance announced today the new ERIE Agents Giving Back Project.

The project will provide up to $2.5 million in funding for Erie Insurance agents and employees to use to support their local communities. As part of the program, Erie Insurance will reimburse agents up to $1,000 and match additional activities at 50%.

“We’ve seen so many of our agents already stepping up to provide much-needed support to their local communities,” said Tim NeCastro, president and CEO, Erie Insurance. “This infusion of additional funding will give them even more opportunities to continue these good works.”

Erie Insurance says that they have been already been supporting local businesses by purchasing food for healthcare workers and first responders, donating to local COVID-19 funds and assisting local non-profits in need of help during this time.

“When it comes to being helpful, that’s where we shine,” added NeCastro. “We are challenging our agents and employees to be creative and give thought to ways they can continue to help the communities and people we serve.”