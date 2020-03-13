Closings & Delays
Erie Insurance encouraging employees to work from home

Coronavirus
Erie Insurance has released the following statement regarding COVID-19.

“We are monitoring COVID-19 developments closely to stay ahead of this developing situation. ERIE is taking steps out of an abundance of caution to safeguard the well-being of our nearly 6,000 employees across 12 states and the District of Columbia.

In addition to the employee travel restrictions announced previously, we are advising employees who can work remotely to do so. Employees who are essential to agent and customer service will remain on site. This policy is consistent with ERIE’s business continuity plans.

We are also reminding employees to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on staying healthy and preventing the spread of illness.”

