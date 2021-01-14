Erie K-5 students heading back to the classroom part time

Elementary school students in the Erie School District will be heading back to the classroom part time.

Students will be transitioning to hybrid learning beginning next month. Erie School Board members approved a hybrid learning model beginning February 1st for kindergarten through 5th grade students.

The decision coming after recommendations for a return to in-person learning from the state Health Department and Department of Education.

The hybrid model has students alternating between in-person and remote learning.

“In addition, we’re going to provide some in-person instruction for our special ed students and our career and tech students that can’t get those type of experiences at home,” said Brian Polito, Superintendent, Erie School District.

Also, school nurses received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. Teachers and staff who work closely with students will be vaccinated in phase 1b.