Erie leaders and doctors develop Enhanced Screening Project to fight COVID-19 impact

Erie leaders and doctors are teaming up to fight the impact that COVID-19 has on the African American community.

African American communities across the nation are being impacted the most by COVID-19. That is why leaders and doctors here have come together and developed a project called the Enhanced Screening Project.

“The COVID-19 virus was disproportionately affecting African American citizens,” said Dr. Andrea Jeffress, M.D. OB/GYN Physician at the Associates of Erie.

Many community leaders and Doctors have teamed up and established an Enhanced Screening Project.

The project is meant to get ahead of the virus before it greatly impacts disadvantaged communities in Erie.

The project is set in place at four community centers including the Martin Luther King Center, the Booker T. Washington Center, the Quality of Life Learning Center and the JFK Center.

So far the centers have done 328 tests and four positive cases have been reported. Many people hope that this project would greatly benefit the disadvantaged communities.

“Some of the dense areas are where the communities are affected so this would hopefully would educate those communities to come out and get tested,” said Zakaria Sharif, Public Health Educator.

Many people say that they’re worried about the potential spike in cases because of the ongoing protests.

“I’m worried that all of these things are going to cause a bump in spike in the cases so I’m really grateful that we started many weeks ago before all of this has taken place,” said Dr. Jeffress.

Many leaders say that they hope this project can educate many in the community and help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“We still need people to exercise restate common sense. You’re still in the middle of a pandemic,” said Dr. Jeffress.

The Enhanced Screening Project is expected to last for six months. This project is also intended to educate the community and have many stay safe.