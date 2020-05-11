Erie man charged for allegedly stabbing a woman in his care

An Erie man is behind bars after allegedly stabbing a 49-year-old woman who was in his care.

This happened at 701 East 22nd Street around 6:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Erie Police say the altercation was a domestic issue. The woman was taken to a local hospital with lacerations to the head. Police say her injuries are non life threatening.

83-year-old Floyd Lewis is charged with simple assault, harassment, neglect, possessing an instrument of a crime and disorderly conduct.

Lewis is currently behind bars. The investigation is ongoing.

