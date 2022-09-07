City of Erie Mayor Joe Schember returned to City Hall Wednesday after recovering from COVID-19.

Mayor Schember returned to Erie City Hall after he tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago. He said that this is the first time he has contracted the virus and has tested negative for several days now.

He said that he’s happy to be back with City Hall employees.

“I had it for probably about a week, and now four days without. So hopefully I’ll make it through without anything coming back. I’m happy and I would encourage everybody to please wear a mask, stay distant, don’t take a risk because it does take a lot out of you to have COVID,” said Mayor Joe Schember, mayor, City of Erie.

Mayor Schember said that he was able to work from home while he was sick. He said that virtual meetings kept City Hall employees in the loop.