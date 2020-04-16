Erie Medical Marijuana Clinic sends lunch to health care workers in the UPMC Hamot emergency department

One local business wanted to say thank you to frontline health care workers.

The Erie Medical Marijuana Clinic sent a special lunch to the UPMC Hamot emergency room Wednesday.

This was to show appreciation for their selfless efforts to keep the community safe. The clinic also wanted to support a local business during this economic hardship.

“I think what it means is that the community actually supports the emergency department here and that is a wonderful thing, because no one wants to come to the emergency room. You come here because there is an issue or there is a concern . But now, we are seeing the community actually support us,” said Fred Mirarchi, UPMC Hamot.

Mirarchi says other businesses have sent them food as well to show their support.