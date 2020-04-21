Erie native dies from COVID-19 at NY nursing home

An Erie native has died from COVID-19.

Jean Colby Canfield Phillis was one of two people who died in a Hornell, New York nursing home.

She was 82-years-old and a resident of Elderwood at Hornell, an independent living and long term care facility.

She was a 1955 graduate of Academy High School and was a customer service representative for Parker White Metal in Fairview for 50 years.

Phillis was one of two residents to die at Elderwood at Hornell and one of 14 nursing home residents to die in the Hornell region.

Stueben County in New York has seen 196 cases of COVID-19 and 27 deaths.