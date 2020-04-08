Erie non-profits continue to provide services despite COVID-19 shutdown

Erie non-profit organizations are continuing to provide services for the community despite the COVID-19 shutdowns.

They will now get a little help from Washington for their efforts. We got the opportunity to speak with a few of these organizations.

The City of Erie will receive $2.8 million from the recent federal stimulus package which will allow non-profits to continue their mission of serving those in need.

“Just because of the virus and the social distancing, our mission does not stop one in four pregnancies ends in lost and that statistic holds true,” said Tracy Dailey, Co-founder of Emma’s Footprints.

Dailey is the Co-founder of Emma’s Footprints and she said that it has been a challenge adapting to this new normal and providing comfort for the community.

“We like virtual hug the computer and just even saying I wish I can hug you that’s just like a hug knowing that the person feels that,” said Daily.

Despite the challenges the social distancing guidelines are making for local non-profits, the recent economic stimulus package should provide some relief.

The City of Erie will be receiving $2.8 million dollars in aid from the federal government.

Regardless of COVID-19 affecting many local non profits, the impact doesn’t stop them from continuing to provide services for their community.

“We’ve had to kind of constrict the program a little bit at the same time give them the attention and the program that’s necessary,” said Darrell Smith, Chief Operating Officer of Erie City Mission.

The Erie City Mission won’t let the pandemic slow them down. the grant will help further their mission.

“People working from home also need an upgrade in our technology which is part of that grant as well,” said Smith.

Both Erie non-profit organizations say having us all come together to coordinate services makes the community stronger during this time of crisis.

“It’s humbling and it’s an honor that we’re still thought of. We’re a small non-profit in Erie. It’s just a great blessing for local nonprofits,” said Dailey.

Once the City of Erie receives the $2.8 million grant, it will be used to assist in the public health effort against COVID-19.