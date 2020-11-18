Erie Parking Authority to close off rooftop parking at several city parking ramps

There is little doubt that COVID-19 is impacting just about everything these days, even the city’s use of parking ramps.

The Erie Parking Authority has decided to close off the rooftop parking at several city parking ramps.

Those areas are open to the elements and shutting them down will save on the costs of plowing and clearing those spaces.

The authority tells us that the COVID-19 outbreak has reduced the vehicle count at those ramps.

The closing will not impact the two ramps used by Saint Vincent and UPMC Hamot.