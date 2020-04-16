Erie Philharmonic continues to provide virtual content during COVID-19 pandemic

The Erie Philharmonic is one of the biggest orchestras in the country and this pandemic isn’t stopping them from performing for the people.

The Erie Philharmonic has been creating online videos for you to enjoy. They are also offering content such as activities, games and blogs.

The Erie Philharmonic is doing this daily entertainment to keep music alive, which is needed during this time of crisis.

The executive director said he wanted all to feel in touch with the music in hopes of being distracted from what we are all facing.

“We’ve been just kind of sharing many different funny videos between Muppets playing cartoons to Beethoven 9, anything that we can to sort of keep everyone distracted from all of the other not so pleasant news out there,” said Steve Weiser, Executive Director, Erie Philharmonic.

Going into the virtual world has taught musicians they can still stay in touch with everyone.

The executive director says he is looking into ways to have a virtual concert. However, that can be a challenge for the musicians.

“The trick is with virtual events it still maybe requires an orchestra to be close to each other and we’re still being very aware of not putting our musicians in a tricky situation as well. So, finding a virtual concert would have to happen with us layering videos, which is definitely possible,” said Weiser.

Weiser said the biggest thing for them is to stay in touch with you.