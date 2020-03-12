1  of  6
Breaking News
Erie Philharmonic postponing March 21st performance of ‘Rodgers and Hammerstein in Concert’ due to coronavirus concerns Erie Playhouse cancelling upcoming weekend premiere of ‘Something Rotten!’ due to coronavirus concerns 14th Annual Erie Micro Brew Festival postponed over coronavirus concerns 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cleveland postponed PIAA basketball and AA boys’ and girls’ swimming and diving championships suspended for minimum of two weeks Erie County Health Department to hold news conference on status of coronavirus in Erie County
1  of  2
Live Now
LIVE: Erie County Health Department addresses coronavirus in Erie County Travel bans, market chaos: Dizzying reaction to coronavirus spread

Erie Philharmonic postponing March 21st performance of ‘Rodgers and Hammerstein in Concert’ due to coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

The Erie Philharmonic has announced they are postponing the March 21st performance of “Rodgers and Hammerstein in Concert” due to cornonavirus concerns.

The performance will be postponed to a later date in June. That date is still yet to be decided. All tickets for the March 21st concert will be honored for the June performance.

“In a situation such as this, one cannot be too cautious,” stated Music Director Daniel Meyer. “The welfare of the community that we serve is paramount to all that we do here at the Erie Philharmonic. We truly are one family and will make it through this time together.”

You can visit http://eriephil.org/covid19 for more information.

Tickets for concerts beginning in September 2020 will go on sale March 16th as planned.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar