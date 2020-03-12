Erie Philharmonic postponing March 21st performance of ‘Rodgers and Hammerstein in Concert’ due to coronavirus concerns

The Erie Philharmonic has announced they are postponing the March 21st performance of “Rodgers and Hammerstein in Concert” due to cornonavirus concerns.

The performance will be postponed to a later date in June. That date is still yet to be decided. All tickets for the March 21st concert will be honored for the June performance.

“In a situation such as this, one cannot be too cautious,” stated Music Director Daniel Meyer. “The welfare of the community that we serve is paramount to all that we do here at the Erie Philharmonic. We truly are one family and will make it through this time together.”

You can visit http://eriephil.org/covid19 for more information.

Tickets for concerts beginning in September 2020 will go on sale March 16th as planned.