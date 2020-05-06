Erie Philharmonic suspends rest of 2019/2020 season

Erie Philharmonic and its Board of Directors have announced they are suspending the rest of the current season because of COVID-19.

The orchestra’s Summer Soirée fundraiser scheduled for this July has been postponed to Summer 2021 and the Music of the Knights concert scheduled for May 29th in the Erie Insurance Arena has been postponed until Thursday, August 20, 2020.

“Right now, we’re looking to our community for the same support they have shown us for over 100 years to help us through this time of uncertainty,” Executive Director Steve Weiser said. “If you are a ticket holder for either of the cancelled concerts, we ask you to consider donating your already-purchased tickets back to the orchestra. Your support would also be instantly doubled as we have a generous individual in the Erie community who has graciously agreed to match every ticket donated dollar for dollar up to $100,000!”

Weiser continued, “It was a very difficult decision to end our season early and miss so many special moments that were scheduled for these next few months. At the same time, it was easy committing to keeping our staff, musicians, volunteers and patrons safe. Although these times are tough for all, we are excited and looking forward to continuing music in Erie, even if it may be different from what we originally planned.”

The Erie Philharmonic box office is open remotely Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and can be reached at 814-455-1375 or at info@eriephil.org. Season subscriptions to the 2020/2021 season are currently on sale.

“The support of these generous and understanding businesses and the many patrons in our audience is the key to our returning to the stage when we are safely allowed,” says Music Director Daniel Meyer. “Every one of us plays a role in bringing the orchestra back on stage. The music will return, and when it does, we will be ready.”

Ticket holders for the canceled performances can visit www.eriephil.org/ticketupdate or contact the box office for more information.

“We’ve looked into presenting concerts virtually as well as changing the seating map or adapting programming. We’re also preparing a list of precautions that would need to take place in the Erie Insurance Arena if audiences are allowed to come together. Right now, every option is on the table so we can have our orchestra back on the stage as soon as possible,” said Weiser.

A postcard will also be mailed soon with additional information.

Ticket holders for Music of the Knights will automatically have their tickets moved into the new August date.