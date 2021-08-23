Erie Playhouse along with Erie Theatres Dramashop, All An Act, and PACA update COVID-19 safety protocols

The Erie Playhouse along with Erie Theatres Dramashop, All An Act, and PACA safely welcome back the community this fall.

The organizations have joined together to implement health and safety protocols in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The goal is to protect the patrons, visitors, staff, artists, and volunteers, as well as mitigating the potential spread of COVID-19 in the community.

The protocols will be updated in accordance with the CDC and Erie County guidelines.

Guests will be required to be fully vaccinated with the Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Guests must also show proof of vaccination and photo identification at the time of entry into the theater with a valid ticket.

Fully vaccinated will mean that guests have received their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or their single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least 14 days prior to the date of the performance.

Guests with medical conditions or closely held religious beliefs that prevent vaccinations must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time, or a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within 24 hours of the performance start time.

COVID-19 tests must be administered by an official testing center. Self administered tests will not be accepted.

Until all children have access to a vaccine, patrons under the age of 12 must wear a face mask at all times except for children under the age of two.

Children must be accompanied by an adult that meets the mentioned vaccination requirements.

Entry will be denied for patrons who do not provide the documentation as listed above and ticket purchases will be refunded.

This policy applies to all members of a patron’s party.

Masks will be required inside the theaters while community COVID-19 transmission in Erie County reaches substantial or high as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

All patrons are asked to wear a face mask which completely covers their nose and mouth at all times.

Approved facial protective coverings include masks which are constructed of cloth tightly woven fabric such as cotton and cotton blends and contains two or three layers of fabric.

Gaiters, bandanas, ski masks, scarves, face shields, or vented masks are not approved facial coverings.

Surgical masks, KN95 masks, and NIOSH approved N95 respirators are considered to be approved protective coverings.

For further details about the COVID related preventative measures that each theatre is providing for the safety of both artists and audiences, it is important that each patron confirms the details of the venues which they are attending.

If you feel ill for any reason please do not attend a performance at the theatre.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists