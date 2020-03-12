Erie Playhouse cancelling upcoming weekend premiere of ‘Something Rotten!’ due to coronavirus concerns

1  of  6
The Erie Playhouse Board of Directors and staff have announced they are cancelling the upcoming weekend premiere of “Something Rotten!” due to coronavirus concerns.

The playhouse is cancelling performances scheduled for March 20th and 21st in order to clean and get protocols into place.

They will assess the remaining two weekends of performances and the schedule for the rest of the season soon.

Youtheatre classes will also be postponed. The playhouse says students involved in those classes will be notified of changes directly.

Outreach programming will continue at the discretion of the facilitator and the facility they are visiting.

