Erie Playhouse continues productions through pandemic with virtual shows

The Erie Playhouse is not letting the pandemic steal the show as they are continuing to live stream their productions.

Starting on August 6th, the Playhouse will be hosting the show “She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms.”

This show is described as a scripted online production that is designed specifically for a virtual production.

This show was first performed back in 2011. The show takes place in the world of the popular computer game Dungeons and Dragons.

Tickets are currently on sale at their website at Erieplayhouse.org.

The show will also be streamed in a zoom format.