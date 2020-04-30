Erie Playhouse needs your help during the COVID-19 pandemic

The Erie Playhouse is completely dark for the first time since the second world war.

Now, the famous theater needs your help more than ever.

Yoselin Person was live this morning with more.

The 100-year-old theater is holding a fundraiser called “Light the Playhouse.”

Many hope this fundraiser would be an effort to make sure the theater will be up and running when the time does come to open its doors.

The executive director of the theater says the marquee is currently dark and that it hasn’t been dark since they installed it almost 10 years ago.

“We are planning on continuing presenting the rest of our season when we are able to re-open. We will just be changing dates and everything, but the rest of our season as planned, we are now hoping that we’ll still be able to present that once we’re able to re-open our doors, even if it means that it starts in the fall and runs until the end of this year. Then, we’ll begin a new season in 2021,” said Kate Neubert-Lechner, Executive Director, Erie Playhouse.

You can visit their website to donate.