Erie Playhouse releases statement on the remainder of the 2020 season

While the Erie Playhouse moved into the green phase back on June 26th, many questions have been brought to the Playhouses attention from dedicated patrons, donors, volunteers, performers and the Erie community.

According to the Playhouse, these questions can be summarized into one general question, what does this mean for the playhouse?

After much thought, research, and assessment of budgeting, safety measures, and many other factors, the Playhouse has concluded that they will be canceling the remainder of the shows in their 2019-2020 season.

The shows that were scheduled for the remainder of the season will be rescheduled to appear on the Playhouse stage at some point in the future.

The Playhouse does not have a specific or certain date for when the remaining shows will be rescheduled at this time due to concerns over COVID-19.

Many of the remaining shows according to the Playhouse will require very large cast numbers as well as orchestras and production crews. All of these groups are required to work in close proximity.

The Playhouse released a recent statement saying that they regret having to make this decision and that it was not an easy one to make.

The Erie Playhouse will be reaching out to all ticket holders individually in the upcoming weeks, but there are a lot of patrons to contact, so please be patient.

In the meantime, the Playhouse stated that every decision we make in these coming months will be guided by three simple tenets.

The mission of the Playhouse remains consistent where they will be bringing a premier theatrical experience throughout the pandemic.

The Playhouse strives on the mission of safety first. All decisions will be made in order to prioritize the safety of the volunteers and patrons.

These safety decisions will include the Playhouse going above and beyond the minimum expectations set by the CDC & PA Government.

The Playhouse will also be constantly reevaluating the feasibility of in person performances and classes, but until January 2021 all performances and classes will be presented digitally.

The first online show that the Playhouse will be performing is She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms featuring high school & college aged performers.

The following online show will be The Mountaintop on September 18-20.

According to the Playhouse, they will have new education opportunities for kids and adults alike starting in mid-August. Registrations will be opening very soon.

The Playhouse is currently working on finalizing the season through December and will have more announcements in the near future.