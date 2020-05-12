Erie Playhouse to begin live streaming new quarantine series

It’s time to take a front row seat in your own home.

The Erie Playhouse will begin live streaming it’s new quarantine series “The Playhouse at Home.”

“The Proposal” will take place this weekend and feature a series of actors performing on Zoom.

“The Proposal” will feature a look at love, marriage and conflict set in the late 19th century.

Preparations for the virtual stage comes with a few challenges for some actors.

“How to connect with your fellow actor when you’re not in the same room as them or not sharing the same stage as them. They’ve been doing a really great job. I think people are really going to enjoy it,” said Kate Neubert-Lechner, Executive Director of the Erie Playhouse.

The play is free and will take place on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m.