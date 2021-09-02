Erie Playhouse Youtheatre show ‘Tuck Everlasting’ postponed to Jan. 2022 due to COVID-19 concerns

The Erie Playhouse will be postponing its upcoming Youtheatre show due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in our area.

The Erie Playhouse has made the decision to postpone the Youtheatre show “Tuck Everlasting.” The show was originally scheduled to be on the LECOM Stage the weekend of Nov. 19, with auditions Sept. 8.

Auditions have been canceled and will take place at a later date this fall. The show has been rescheduled to Jan 21, 2022. Tickets will go on sale Dec. 20, 2021.

As covid concerns continue with schools returning to full attendance, the Playhouse decided to push the show to January 2022.

“Tuck Everlasting” takes a well-known novel and brings it to life on stage. In this musical, young Winnie Foster meets the Tucks, an immortal family that is living on the edge of society, determined to keep their lives secret. The show explores what it is be free and live a full life while asking the question, “If

given the chance of immortality, would you take it?”

“We are hopeful that this delay will help us stage a show with lesser risk to young theatregoers,” Kate Neubert-Lechner, Executive Director of the Erie Playhouse, said. “The most important thing is for us to bring the performing arts to the Erie Community, while keeping our staff, performers, volunteers, and patrons as safe as possible.”

