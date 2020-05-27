Erie Police seek more information following incident which led to five officers quarantined

Work is currently underway to figure out who all was involved in an early Sunday morning gathering that led to five Erie Police officers being quarantined.

We took a look at what the police know so far and what the neighbors also have to say about this issue.

Officers made their way to the area of East Lake Road and Dunn Boulevard after receiving multiple calls about late night fireworks.

These fireworks were reportedly being fired off right in the middle of the road. Neighbors say that those people outside were going in and out of the building.

Sunday morning was quite far from quiet for neighbors near East Lake Road and Dunn Boulevard.

“The cops came again and they weren’t playing this time. This was the third time they’ve been back within the hour. Now I find out that one of them had the disease and not one of them had a mask. What are they doing? This is scary,” said Terri Barnes, East Lake Road Resident.

According to Erie Police, officers observed around 25 people outside of what is reportedly an unofficial after hours club.

“We weren’t technically at the club, we were at the corner for a fireworks call. The occupants in the car that our officers investigated made statements that they had been at the club, but our officers were not at the club,” said Dan Spizarny, Chief of Erie Police.

Over the last couple of years officers have responded to this address, but police say there have not been any extreme issues.

“This is a place that doesn’t have a liquor license, it doesn’t operate regularly. I’m not sure if it’s just rented on certain occasions or not,” said Spizarny.

Police say there is not a name associated with this club.

Neighbors in the area explained that even though people aren’t gathering there every night, there are plenty of people in the neighborhood not following current safety recommendations.

“It was again last night the fireworks, the loud music and then they saw me taking a video and then they started harassing me and I said I’m not putting up with this,” said Etta Langer, Hess Avenue Resident.

This caused an even greater concern with neighbors.

“It angers me because if they don’t care, that means their parents don’t care,” said Langer.

The chief explained that the department did alert the county about the gathering so they can conduct the proper contact tracing needed.

The county recently released the following statement:

“Like with any COVID-19 positive case, the health department does not provide any details of cases regarding COVID-19 patients due to patient privacy,” said Melissa Dixon, County Public Information Officer.