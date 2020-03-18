Erie Police Department running business as usual in the face of COVID-19

The Erie Police Department is taking steps in order to keep officers safe.

Captain Rick Lorah explaining that officers are taking the extra steps to sanitize the cruisers along with applying extra hand sanitizer. In efforts to limit the amount of people coming in, the Erie Police Department has suspended any fingerprint appointments until further notice.

There are also ways those who are making calls to police can help as well.

“If you’re not in danger, call down first, obviously if it’s an emergency call 911, but call down first. A lot of things can be handled over the phone. We love you to just call down here and see if we can handle it over the phone, so we don’t expose our officers to you and you don’t expose yourself to the officer on scene.” Captain Lorah said.

The Erie Police Department does have a policy and procedure in place when it comes to prioritizing calls if the spread continues.