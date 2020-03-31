Erie Police searching for suspect in an alleged abduction attempt

Erie Police are currently searching for a man in an alleged abduction attempt.

According to police, the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday evening at the Speed Check on Buffalo Road.

Police say two children were at the store when a man driving a dark blue pick-up truck offered a 9-year-old boy money to get in the car.

The boy’s older brother reportedly told him to get away, then they ran back to their grandmother’s house.

The suspect is described as a bald man in his 30s with a dark complexion.

Police are asking you to call 814-870-1506 if you have any information.