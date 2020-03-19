Erie Police taking extra precautions to keep officers safe during COVID-19

The Erie Police Department is taking extra steps to keep officers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Captain Rick Lorah says officers are taking extra steps to sanitize police cars along with applying extra hand sanitizer.

In efforts to limit the amount of people coming in, the department has suspended any fingerprint appointments until further notice.

There are also ways those who are making calls to police can help.

“If your not in danger call down first. Obviously if its an emergency call 911, but call down first, a lot things can be handled over the phone. We’d love you to just call down here and see if we can handle it over the phone so we don’t expose our officers to you and you don’t expose yourself to the officer on scene,” said Captain Rick Lorah, Erie Police Department.