Erie Pop Up Weddings and Events introduces the new era of weddings

The big day called a wedding has normally come with a big price tag. One Erie based company has figured out a way to ensure brides and grooms have a dream wedding without breaking the bank even with COVID-19 restrictions.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a hold on many weddings. Erie pop up weddings and events is moving forward with their plans.

It’s a one of a kind business for the area. A pop up wedding company.

“It’s an opportunity for brides, grooms, couples or any person who wants to have a special event to have a fully designed and coordinated event at one fifth of the cost,” said Cynthia Treiber, Owner of Erie Pop Up Weddings and Events.

That’s quite the savings according to theknot.com. the average wedding in 2019 was nearly $34,000.

Erie Pop Up Weddings and Events designed the wedding based on current trends.

They offer many venues throughout the Erie County area including one right here in downtown Erie at the Erie Art Museum, as well as planning for the photographer and catering.

From there two to three weddings will take place that day. One thing that is not stopping these weddings is COVID-19.

The company will adjust the size of the service to meet guidelines set by the Health Department.

It’s really more important for me now than ever to make sure people have an opportunity to have that day. I don’t feel that this pandemic should steal everything that is amazing,” said Treiber.

One bride who is moving forward with her wedding is Erie native Heidi Collins.

“We’re just really excited to get married on the water, on the beach. It is something everyone always dreams of. It is exciting that we get to do that in our hometown,” said Heidi Collins, Bride to be in September 2020.

Collins said that she originally was planning on a more traditional wedding, however once it came to looking at the budget, she soon realized that she wanted a cheaper option.

This led Collins to finding Erie Pop Up Weddings and Events.

“It takes the stress out of wedding planning and you also get to stay within your budget to have the dream wedding you’ve always wanted,” said Collins.

Collins said the pop up wedding style was not on her radar, nor did she know it was a thing until she found the company on Instagram.