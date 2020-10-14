Erie Public School Board to vote on bringing elementary students back to the classroom

The Erie Public School Board is looking to discuss and vote on potentially bringing back their elementary students.

This comes as the district has moved to remote learning due to significant ventilation issues.

If the vote passes to bring pre-k through fifth graders back to school for in-person learning, there will be several options for parents and students to choose from.

The first one being students would attend in person for one week and the following week work remotely.

The second option would be a block schedule, with students rotating between “a” and “b” days.

The meeting will take place Wednesday, Oct. 14th at 6 p.m.