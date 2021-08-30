Erie Public Schools resume classes with mask wearing protocols in place

Will wearing two masks better protect me from the virus? AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin

As students return to the classroom, many are familiar with the mask wearing protocols.

Erie’s Public Schools resumed classes today and all students and faculty are required to wear masks in the classroom.

One principal said that students are just excited to be back with their friends.

She said that many Harding Elementary students have no problem wearing masks.

“The students are very excited to be back. Teachers are even more excited to be back to have the students in front of them. We had not had any issues with masks are students are well aware of the expectations. A lot of them attended summer school with us, so they’re used to it and its been smooth sailing so far,” said Kathleen Farnham, Principal of Harding Elementary School.

The principal of Harding Elementary added that parents have also been cooperative with masks wearing policies.

