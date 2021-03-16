Erie Regional Chamber claims lifted COVID-19 restrictions next month could be a good thing for local economy

Governor Wolf lifting some COVID-19 restrictions next month could be a good thing for the local economy according to the Erie Regional Chamber.

Staff from the chamber said that the economy has been inflated over the last year because of all of the different stimulus packages and enhanced unemployment benefits.

In the first round of the Payment Protection Program, roughly four million dollars was pumped into our local economy.

The chamber’s CEO, James Grunke, said that people have a lot of cash on hand, but haven’t has an ability to spend it.

Grunke said that with the lifting of some restrictions more people are expected to go shopping, go out to bars and restaurants, spurring economic activity.

“This is very welcome news and we’re very ready for that, but I think there’s just so much pent up demand to getting back to doing normal activities and doing events again that I hope people will start enjoying. I think it’s going to be a great step forward,” said James Grunke, CEO of Erie Regional Chamber.

Grunke said that people should still follow CDC guidelines including wearing a mask and social distancing from other groups when going out.