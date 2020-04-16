Erie residents share strong opinions over new mask mandate

The new state mandate is requiring employees to wear masks while at work. This is not sitting well with everyone.

Some people say you can’t put a price on safety. Other people say you can’t be forced to do things that you don’t want to.

“I think that it is ridiculous to make people wear masks because it is for sick people only. It is to stop you from spreading your germs to other people and I believe that it is our right not to wear what we want. It’s America,” said Matthew Kaschak, Erie Resident.

Kaschak said that people are going too far and this could cause more problems than it solves.

“You are also going to start a mass hysteria now for masks and stuff like that, even the toilet paper issue. Everyone is going to run out and start buying face masks so they can go out to the store,” said Kaschak.

Others say that they have no problem with the mandate because they say safety first.

“I believe everybody should wear a face mask when they are out and about or floating around in public,” said Leah Slawinski, Erie Resident.

Slawinski said that those who don’t wear face masks are making matters worse.

“By not protecting only themselves but everybody else around them, because you got little kids out here,” said Slawinski.

Some say that we should just look at the research that is coming out.

“I think they said that it was something like 70% the mask will stop. From going from me to you and I think that is just a thing that we should all look as facts right now,” said Tim Baciulis, Waterford Resident.

Moore Research Services is conducting an online survey to understand how COVID-19 and the precautions are impacting Erie lives.

“We are asking them how they are feeling, what their working conditions were like before, what it is like now, how productive they feel working at home and realizing the constraints they may now have,” said Colleen Moore Mezler from Moore Research Services Inc.

Moore Research Services started the survey Thursday and it will close on April 23rd.

Click here to take the Moore Research Services survey. The state mandate signed by Governor Tom Wolf will be enforced Sunday at 8 p.m.