Erie residents voice opinions over revised indoor mask recommendation

The CDC revised its indoor mask recommendation due to the new Delta variant.

Now even those who are vaccinated should wear a face mask indoors, but only if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

According to the CDC map, Erie and Warren are moderate areas, but Crawford County is considered high for transmission.

People we spoke to have different opinions about potentially having to wear a mask indoors again.

Pennsylvania’s mask mandate was lifted on June 28th. One month later, with cases of the Delta variant on the rise, we could be going back.

The CDC now recommends everyone, even those fully vaccinated, to wear a face mask indoors in public for those living in high or substantial transmission areas.

The community health services director at the Erie County Department of Health agrees.

“I do not anticipate local mandates coming out. I do anticipate that we would stay true and CDC guidance,” said Char Berringer, Director of Community Health Services at the Erie County Department of Health.

Berringer said that Erie County has only one case of the Delta variant, but that person contracted it and quarantined in a different country with no spread here.

A breast cancer survivor said that she will wear a mask wherever she has to in order to stay safe against the Delta variant.

“I’ve had a rough road with breast cancer and I do not want to catch this new whatever it is. I don’t want to catch it so yes I will wear my mask inside or wherever I have to,” said Ethel Wheat, Erie Resident.

“I carry a face mask with me all the time because a lot of people are vaccinated and a lot are then the way that it’s growing you don’t know what growing with the new strand,” said Earl Roberts, Erie Resident.

“It’s hard with the masks, but I’m all for it if it will save lives,” said William Whitehead, Erie Resident.

Regardless of the CDC’s recommendation, people say that it is still their choice if they want to wear a face mask inside.

“For the good of the people and everyone. Yeah it has it’s benefits, but it comes down to each individuals choice,” said Michael Kilbane, Erie Resident.

Businesses are also reviewing the changes and say that it will be hard to go back to the way things used to be with all of the restrictions.

“It’s okay that we have to back track a little bit. We just want people to feel safe here and feel comfortable so masks are always okay,” said Rachel Goddard, General Manager of Molly Brannigans.

The CDC does say that the infections of the Delta variant happens in small portions of people and the cases are mild for those who are fully vaccinated.

To check if you are in a high transmission area, click here.

