Erie residents weigh in on universal masking

On Friday April 3rd, Governor Tom Wolf recommended that all Pennsylvanians wear masks any time they leave their homes to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

We spoke to a local doctor and residents about the importance of wearing masks everywhere they go.

Some people we spoke to say that wearing a mask is just one effective way to protect yourself and others from the spread of the virus, but some are still struggling to find the right materials to make their own.

More residents across the commonwealth are wearing masks to combat COVID-19.

Some people started wearing masks early on even before Governor Wolf’s recommendation for universal masking.

“I’ve been wearing this for two weeks now. I wasn’t waiting for that. If there’s no testing and they’re saying people are asymptomatic, you know people are walking around with it so might as well start now,” said Jim Sauer, Erie Resident.

Dr. Joe Barber, a pediatrician told us information about COVID-19 continues to rapidly change and new information is researched daily.

“What we’re now realizing is up to 50% of people that have the coronavirus are asymptomatic carriers, yet they’re spreading and shedding it for up to 14 days. That’s why we are now suggesting that everyone wears a mask if at all possible,” said Dr. Barber.

Barber adds that even while you’re talking, you can spread small droplets that could contain the virus.

Other people we spoke to say they’re not wearing a mask because there’s not enough supplies in the stores to make one.

“I wish I had an abundance of supply of masks to wear but I don’t. If I had access to them I’d probably wear them when I’m out, but I don’t have access,” said Will Mays, Erie Resident.

Pennsylvania Health Care officials suggest that if you don’t have a mask readily available, use cloth such as a bandanna or scarf to cover your mouth.