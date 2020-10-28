Erie Rise Leadership Academy sees success in preventing the spread of COVID-19

A local school is seeing success when it comes to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Here is a look at the efforts that Erie Rise Leadership Academy is making.

Erie Rise has had its ups and downs over the years while almost losing its chapter.

One problem that the school has not had to face however is COVID-19.

In the first 11 weeks of classes, there have not been any reported cases of COVID-19 at the Erie Rise Leadership Academy.

“We really didn’t know at first how our students would react to wearing a mask all day and doing the requirements of social distancing and so forth, but they’ve done extremely well along those lines,” said Aubrey Favors, CEO of Erie Rise Leadership Academy.

Right now the kindergarten through eighth grade charter school is online, but students who receive special education services can come in to receive face to face instruction.

According to the school, about 40 students are coming into the building right now and when entering their temperatures are taken and safety measures are applied.

“Starting November 9th, we are planning on bringing back kindergarten through fourth grade on a hybrid basis. So all of our boys would be in attendance on Mondays and Wednesdays, then all of our girls would be in school Tuesdays and Thursdays,” said Dianntha McCaughtry, Principal of Erie Rise Leadership Academy.

After seeing success with stopping the spread of COVID-19 within the school, Erie Rise is looking to bring a new meaning back to BBQ.

“Believing Beyond Quarantine. It’s an opportunity for potential families to come to our building, get a tour, see what Erie Rise is all about and just become a part of our Erie Rise family,” said McCaughtry.

With efforts to recruit more students underway, there is one message the school wants to make clear.

“We view the safety of their child just like it was our own. We are going to do everything possible to make sure they’re safe, but at the same time make sure they have their opportunity to get their education,” said Favors.

Currently there are just more than 380 students enrolled with hopes of bringing that number up to 440 students.

The Erie Rise BBQ event is set to happen this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the school.