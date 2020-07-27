Erie School Board approves a reopening plan for the upcoming school year

There will be teachers and students in classrooms together in the Erie School District this year.

This decisions comes after backlash from the board following the superintendent’s original plan.

This plan allows for both in-person and remote learning. The goal is to ensure that school district families have options and will remain safe.

The board of directors voted eight to one in favor of a modified version of Superintendent Brian Polito’s school plan, but it wasn’t as easy as the vote suggests.

The version allows students to decide between remote learning only, going to school for two days a week with remote learning for three, or cyber academy.

“We feel strongly that in-person instruction is the best for our students. We also know families have varying levels of comfort with returning their students,” said Brian Polito, Superintendent of Erie’s Public Schools.

In-person learning means students will break into two groups. Group A will have on campus classes on Monday and Tuesday, while Group B will have on campus classes Thursday and Friday.

Both of these groups will have their remote learning on Wednesday.

“Through it all, there has to be flexibility. there is and we have to recognize our hand is on the plug. The governor’s hand is on the plug, and the Department of Education’s hand is on the plug,” said John Harkins, President of the Erie School Board.

School Board President Harkins said that safety is the top priority.

“Safety is a paramount. We’re not going to put our students, parents and staff in a dangerous/unsafe conditions position,” said Harkins.

If the county changes phase status from green to red, the district will move to a full remote learning schedule.

As of now, Polito said that the administration will refine and tweak the plan until the academic school year begins.

“The plan is going to be a living document and we’ll adjust it as circumstances change and notify families as that happens,” said Polito.

The district will send out the plan through mail this week. Families must choose their option by August 14th.