Erie School Board discusses health and safety plan for schools

It’s back to school this week for students and staff after the holiday, but not without an increase of 64 new COVID-19 cases for Erie schools. This news comes after board members discuss the health and safety plan for the district.

This is the highest number of COVID-19 cases in students and employees that the district has had this year. All of the cases happened outside of the school.

Erie School District employees and students were welcomed back to the classroom this week after Thanksgiving break.

However, Neal Brokman, the Pandemic Coordinator for the district, said that they counted the highest number of positive COVID cases for this school year.

“Based on my snapshot today that basically looks at least 10 days, this is the most number of confirmed cases that we have had so far this school year. We’re sitting at 64 confirmed cases between all of our employees and all of our students currently,” said Neal Brokman, Executive Director of Operations and Pandemic Coordinator for Erie School District.

Brokman said that they have counted the highest positive COVID cases this school year and will keep the health and safety plan will remain the same.

“It’s not gone as high to the point where we feel that any action is required at this point,” said Brokman.

There might however be possible changes to the plan if COVID cases continue to increase in the district.

“We continue to monitor everything very closely and work with the Erie County Department of Health, and will make adjustments as we need to,” said Brian Polito, Superintendent of the Erie School District.

There is a possibility of lifting the mask mandate.

“The mask mandate is maintained through December 8th while the Supreme Court actually reviews that and listens to oral arguments. We will wait for that decision before we make any further decisions on masking,” Polito said.

Until then, the school board will continue the discussion and keep tabs on any new active COVID cases.

