Erie School Board members approve a back to school plan for elementary students

Some Erie School District students are heading back to school. Erie School Board members approving a hybrid plan for Kindergarten through fifth grade students.

We spoke to school board members about their reaction to this plan.

Starting in November, more than 5,000 elementary school students could head back to the classroom.

This comes after the school board reviewed four different instructional options.

It’s back to the classroom for kindergarten through fifth grade students at the Erie School District.

“We did approve hybrid option D which limits the number of students in each building to fifty percent,” said Brian Polito, Superintendent of the Erie School District.

Students will attend in-person and remote classes every other week.

The in-person and remote classes will run Monday through Thursday and Friday’s will be used for deep cleaning and teacher planning.

If a spike in COVID-19 cases continues in Erie County, the district will adjust to remote learning.

“If the cases continue to go up, and cross that thresh hold, we’ll have to make adjustments,” said Polito.

Families can still decide to have their students receive online-only instruction.

Majority of Erie School Board members said that in-person learning is vital for student’s education.

“Personally in favor of getting children in front of a teacher face to face as soon as possible,” said Tom Spaegel, Erie School Board Member.

The school board also approved a plan to allow more special education students to take in-person classes.

Administration will soon notify parents within the district about these changes for the second quarter.

Parents will be asked to take a survey asking to commit to whether or not they’re kids will take part in in-person instruction.