Erie School Board members approved a hybrid learning model for elementary students

Elementary school students in the Erie School District will be heading back to the classroom part time.

Erie School Board members approved a hybrid learning model beginning in February for grades kindergarten-fifth.

The decision coming on the heals of recommendations for a return to in-person learning from the State Health Department and Department of Education.

The hybrid model has students alternating their time between in person and remote learning.

“In addition, we’re going to provide some in person instruction for special education students and career and tech students that can’t get those type of experiences at home,” said Brian Polito, Superintendent of the Erie School District.

School nurses in the district received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this past Monday.

Teachers and staff who work with students will be vaccinated in phase 1-B.