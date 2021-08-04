Erie School Board members to follow CDC guidelines set for students

Just one week after voting to follow CDC guidelines for students, some members of the Erie School Board want adjustments to the health plan.

This comes just a couple of weeks before the start of the new school year.

As the Delta variant becomes a bigger concern, the Erie School Board is continuing with a plan to follow CDC guidance.

Even though the majority of the board agrees with the health plan, it is not unanimous.

Others do not think students should have to wear a face mask.

“Wearing masks causes anxiety, headaches, and other symptoms such as facial rashes,” said Rose Sheridan, Erie School Board Member.

“There were seven of us here and the majority that was here would like to continue under the guidance that we already have the plan that we already have,” said Tyler Titus, President of Erie City School Board.

School board members said they will be paying close attention to any new CDC announcements or changes.

