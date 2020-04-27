Erie School District and Metz Culinary continue to provide meals to students

Employees from the Erie School District continue to ensure that students don’t go hungry. We spoke with a few employees from the school district who are preparing these meals.

Many employees of the Metz Culinary Management are prepping thousands of meals for students during this crucial time.

“We know that we’re helping many students of the community and we definitely want to help eliminate the need for hunger,” said Jenny Johns, Culinary Management for the Erie School District.

All Erie elementary schools, middle schools and Erie high schools are the locations where the food continues to be distributed.

“There’s usually a full day preparing and then there’s up to two days packing because there are so many meals that we’re packing. They get milk, they get fruit, they get vegetables, they get their main entree and then whatever is associated with that sometimes they get a special treat in the bag,” said Lisa Kaschak, Supervisor, Culinary Kitchen.

Many students will have three breakfasts and three lunches on Tuesdays. The students will then have four breakfasts and lunches on Fridays. That is seven days worth of meals for students.

“Without our employees that are coming to work everyday, we couldn’t make this possible,” said Johns.

Meals are for any student 18 and under, and they do not have to attend the Erie School District.