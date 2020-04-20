Erie School District begins online instruction

Mandatory online learning starts today in the Erie School District.

Teachers across the district will be using Google Classroom, which is an online tool that allows them to interact with students.

The school system’s IT department is dealing with the enormous request for Chrome Books. So far, they have distributed more than 2,000 to families.

Another 1,000 are on back order, along with 200 hot spots.

District officials say they are trying to get students devices and internet access as soon as possible.

With classes beginning, students are adjusting to their new classrooms. The district explained that when logging into Google Classroom, students will find the assignments from their teacher.

This is all accessible through a code the students can find in their email or online on the districts email.

As for how students can interact with a teacher if they have a question; “Teachers have set up virtual office hours, some teachers are communicating through Google Hangouts. Teachers are very much still accessible, principals and administrators are still very much accessible. Many of our schools have Facebook pages with tips, resources and information,” said Erica Erwin, Coordinator of Public Relations and Strategic Communications, Erie School District.

If families have any questions they are encouraged to call the district call center at 874-6090.