Erie School District continues to provide meals to students in need

The Erie School District is making sure students won’t go hungry.

The school district has continued to provide meals for students every week during the COVID-19 pandemic.

These employees just want to make sure all students are being fed because they don’t want these students, especially those who depend on meals, to be left hungry.

Many employees of Metz Culinary Management have been prepping thousands of meals for students during this crucial time.

Students can receive three breakfasts and three lunches on Tuesdays, and four breakfasts and four lunches on Fridays. That’s seven days worth of meals for students.

Any students 18 and under in the area can receive meals.