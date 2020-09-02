Erie School District distributes Chromebooks and other school supplies to students for the school year

There are still a few months before the holidays, but it looked a lot like Christmas at some Erie schools.

It was material distribution day in the Erie School District as families drove up to receive their supplies for attending classes from home.

Those families received Chromebooks, ear plugs and other school supplies.

This was all part of the excitement for a new but different school year.

“Welcome back to the school year. We look forward to connecting with kiddos and their families certainly in a different way, but then hopefully in person in a very careful way come November,” said Diane Sutton, Principal at Edison.

Families who could not pick up the supplies can schedule a delivery with your child’s home school over the next two days.