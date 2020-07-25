Erie School District expected to vote on back to school plan

The Erie School Board is compromising on a back to school plan. Board members have seemed to agree upon having a hybrid learning option in place.

It was a meeting of the minds between the Erie School Board and district administrators with time running out.

Following a special non-voting session this afternoon, a majority of the board appears to have agreed upon a plan.

According to Superintendent Brian Polito, along with board member Tom Spagel, the school year will start with students attending in-person classes on alternating days.

When the students are not physically inside of the school, students will attend classes remotely.

Parents will also have the option of choosing cyber or fully remote learning.

The school board is scheduled to meet on Monday and vote on the plan.