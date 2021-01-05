Erie School District extends virtual learning through January 29th

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

The Erie School District is taking a different course through the pandemic by extending all virtual learning for all students through January 29th.

This is according to the school district website.

The message also conveys that the decision was made in consultation with the Erie County Department of Health and the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

The district also announced that they will release additional information about operations and instruction moving forward during the week of January 24th.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Events Calendar