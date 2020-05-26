Breaking News
Erie School District hosting high school graduation ceremonies

The Erie Public School District is hosting graduation ceremonies for seniors today.

Kicking off today, seniors will be allowed to walk and receive their diplomas. Groups of students will be permitted in the building to take part and two adults can join the student.

The school district has implemented proper social distancing protocols.

The Erie High School graduation ceremonies will take place today through Friday, May 29th. The Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy graduation ceremonies will take place Saturday, June 6th and Sunday, June 7th.

