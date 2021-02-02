Erie School District PreK-5 students back in the classroom after almost a full year

For the first time in almost a year, Erie School District students are heading back to the classroom.



ESD shut its doors in March 2020, moving students to a remote learning model due to the pandemic.

Now, the district is bringing those in pre-Kindergarten through 5th grade back to the classroom.

Each week, the district will rotate the group in the classroom Monday through Thursday. All students will learn remotely on Fridays.

The district is working on the next step to get older students back in the classroom as well.

“We’re working on some plans for the middle school and high school, those aren’t finalized yet. But, we are trying to look at ways we can start to bring those kiddos back as well, to get them back in their routines as well, that’s important,” said Teresa Szumigala, assistant superintendent, Erie School District.

Parents also have the option to keep their child enrolled in full time remote learning.