Erie School District prepares for the upcoming school year

Unanswered questions still arise just one week before Erie School District students head back to school.

This comes as the school board continues to figure out the best health and safety plan for it’s student.

We are just days away from the new school year and the school board is still trying to figure out the transportation plan for students and how they plan on fixing the ventilation problems in five of the district buildings.

In one week more than 11,000 Erie School District students are heading back to school virtually.

Parents are hopeful for a safe return to school for their kids.

“It’s just crazy right now with everything that’s going on. They have to walk around with masks on. I just want a safe environment for my daughter and I’m hoping the school year turns out good,” said David Chaeney, Strong Vincent Parent.

The Erie School District is still working with teachers to test technology and address login concerns as students gear up to learn online.

Another concern is student transportation which could effect nearby parochial and diocesan schools.

“We’re required by law to transport our non public students as well now that we’re going virtual. That has become an option,” said Brian Polito, Superintendent for the Erie School District.

The school district will provide transportation for K though 8th grade non-public school students.

Superintendent Polito told us that the ventilation problems inside all district buildings will also need to be fixed before student’s return.

Some parents we spoke to told us that they hope that the school district in the safest way possible will allow students to come back to the classroom come November.

“What they can possibly bring home. We are reliant on grandparents for child care in general and I’m concerned about their overall health. I want the school to be as safe as possible so our kids aren’t bringing anything home to us,” said Michelle Komsiarski, Strong Vincent Parent.

Regular transportation will be available for special education and career tech students that start school on September 8th.

The board expects to meet again for a special meeting on September 28th to discuss bids on ventilation in each building.