As COVID-19 case counts rise within the county, the Erie City School District is taking action.

Beginning on Monday, May 23, students will be required to wear masks.

Here is more on the district’s decision and what parents have to say.

The Erie School District Super Intendent Brian Polito said that the district’s health plan follows the CDC guidance in regards to universal masking.

When Erie County moved into high transmission, the Erie School District decided to require indoor masking at all of their schools.

Polito said that they recognize this may be unwelcomed news for some, but as the cases rise, their top priority is to ensure the safety of staff and students.

“We have followed the CDC guidance throughout this pandemic and because of that it’s helped us keep the kids in school since we returned to in-person instruction. We have really appreciated our students and staff understanding and that circumstances change and change the protocol just want to thank them for their continued patience,” said Brian Polito, Erie School District Superintendent.

Polito said that this will not change any graduation ceremonies and there is no outbreak or high rate of cases in any of their schools.

“Right now the amount of cases in our schools is about one percent below. So we have seen a little bit of an uptick over the last couple of weeks, but not large enough to go any further and close schools or anything like that,” said Polito.

Here is what some parents of the Erie School District students had to say about the new masking requirement.

“Truthfully I think it’s a good idea. I mean my kids don’t like wearing the masks, but the increase of COVID it’s a good idea to go back to it,” said Christie Adams, Erie School District Parent.

“It’s a good idea. Like these kids are coughing and all types of stuff on each other. So my daughter just got sent home the other day for coughing. So I think they should keep the masks,” said Chawnada Kirkland, Erie School District Parent.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

We didn’t get a chance to talk with any parents that are against the new masking requirements, but there were many comments against the requirements on our Facebook Page.