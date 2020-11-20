Erie School District students to learn virtually throughout December; in-person extracurricular activities postponed

All Erie School District students will continue to learn virtually throughout the month of December, and all in-person extracurricular activities are postponed until further notice due to the rising COVID-19 case count in the county.

The district says they plan to bring students back to the classroom as soon as it is safe to do so.

Current Pennsylvania Department of Education guidance recommends that in-person instruction not resume until Erie County falls within the “moderate” range of community transmission for 14 consecutive days.

Visit eriesd.org/reopen for more information.