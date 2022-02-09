Erie School District to continue to enforce universal masking in schools

School masking mandates continue to be a hot topic.

As districts around the state debate whether or not to allow kids to go maskless, the region’s biggest school district said that it will continue to enforce universal masking.

Students in Erie City Schools will continue to wear face masks. Some district officials however are really hoping that the masking will end soon.

While school district officials around the state are making decisions of dropping the mask mandate or enforcing them, the Erie City School District is making no changes and is keeping the mask mandate.

“The CDC does recommend universal masking in schools. So we are going to continue to do so. We are going to evaluate that on an ongoing basis and make recommendations to the school board,” said Brian Polito, Superintendent of Erie School District.

Governor Tom Wolf lifted the statewide mask mandate leaving the decision up to individual districts.

Last month Polito said that the board met to reassess the health and safety plan for the students, but the outcome was the same as it has always been.

“Well see the fact of it they have to understand the mask isn’t there to hurt anyone. They are there to help,” said Gwendolyn Cooley, Erie School Board Director.

While Erie School officials continue to enforce masks in schools, one member on the board of directors said that it is time for a change.

“My opinion is very different than Mrs. Cooley. I think at this point it is time to unmask the kids. They have been through enough,” said Rosemary Sheridan, Erie School Board Director.

Sheridan said that she thinks it is time to stop enforcing masks because of where the COVID numbers are at.

“I think at this point Erie is low enough now that we can start shedding the masks, and our kids we can finally see their faces because not only have they lost instructional time, but they have also lost how to get along with people,” said Sheridan.

Superintendent Polito said they will continue to keep an eye on things and reassess when needed.

Both directors are hoping to see the day when students can go to class without a mask.