Erie School District weighs in on students possible return to school in the fall

With the school year winding down and uncertainty of what’s to come, the Pennsylvania Secretary of Education stated that he expects students to return to the classroom in the fall.

Chelsey Withers was live in the newsroom with more.

Students may head back to the classroom in the fall, but if that happens it will look a lot different than what they are used to.

According to the Erie School District, there are a number of things they will have to look into before students return in the fall.

Superintendent Brian Polito explained that the year will be unconventional as they navigate ways to figure out how to social distance students on the buses, during lunches and even during dismissal.

The other possibility the district is beginning to plan for is a transition of back and forth learning between remote and face-to-face.

As the district continues to come up with different plans for the next school year, they are also looking to assure parents they will do will do what they can to move forward safely.

The state is expected to give school districts some form of guidance for reopening in the 2020/2021 school year within the next couple of weeks.